Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [November 9-15]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

James May: Oh Cook [Prime Original]

Top Gear presenter James May travels around the world to learn about cooking.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: November 13th, 2020

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Seven episodes (27 to 32 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream James May: Oh Cook here.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Crave

Dark Waters

Dark Waters is a dramatization of real-life environmental attorney Robert Bilott’s case against chemical manufacturing corporation DuPot after it contaminated a town with illicit chemicals.

The film was directed by Todd Haynes (Carol) and stars Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight), Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption) and London, Ontario’s own Victor Garber (Titanic).

Original theatrical release date: November 22nd, 2019

Crave release date: November 13th, 2020

Genre: Legal thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent (based on 218 reviews)

Stream Dark Waters here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The 007 Collection

As of November 10th, The 007 Collection is now streaming on Crave.

Notably, the James Bond films weren’t previously on any Canadian streaming service; instead, they were only offered on digital platforms like iTunes and Google Play.

In Crave’s ‘The 007 Collection,’ you’ll find all 25 James Bond films, including Never Say Never Again, which was not produced by long-running Bond production company Eon.

Here’s the list:

Dr. No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

It’s worth noting that Eon’s 25th Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s final one), No Time to Die, was delayed from November to April 2021. Therefore, this helps fill the 007 void. Of course, it also comes shortly after the October 31st passing of veteran Bond star Sean Connery. The actor played Bond in seven films, including Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice.

Stream The 007 Collection here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

I Am Greta

Director Nathan Grossman (Köttets lustar) offers a new look at the story teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg through never-before-seen footage.

Hulu/Crave release date: November 13th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on 55 reviews)

Stream Greta here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Transhood

This documentary follows four young people over the span of four years as they navigate growing up trans in America.

Transhood was directed by Sharon Liese (Pink Collar Crimes).

HBO/Crave release date: November 12th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Transhood here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz adding another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

This week in Crave news: Crave has confirmed that the long-awaited The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special will premiere on Crave on November 19th, day and date with HBO Max in the U.S.

Disney+

Inside Pixar [Disney+ Original]

The first five episodes of Disney’s Pixar-focused docuseries are now streaming on Disney+. The series profiles various creators at Pixar, with this initial batch of episodes showcasing Dan Scanlon (co-writer and director of Onward) and Kemp Powers (co-director of the upcoming Soul), among others.

Disney+ Canada release date: November 13th, 2020 (first five episodes, new episodes every week)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: TBA (first five episodes between 13 and 16 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Inside Pixar here.

This week in Disney+ news: Marvel Studios has confirmed that its first Disney+ series, WandaVision, will miss its original 2020 release window and instead premiere on January 15th, 2021.

Netflix

The Crown (Season 4) [Netflix Original]

In the new season of Netflix’s Queen Elizabeth II drama, Princess Diana is introduced during her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles.

The Crown was created by Peter Morgan (Frost/Nixon) and stars Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech), Emma Corrin (Pennyworth) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files).

Netflix Canada release date: November 15th, 2020

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (about one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent (based on 46 reviews)

Stream The Crown here.

Jingle-Jangle: A Christmas Journey [Netflix Original]

Many years after being betrayed by his trusted apprentice, a toymaker’s passion is rekindled when his kind grandaughter comes into his life.

Jingle-Jangle: A Christmas Journey was written and directed by David E. Talbert (First Sunday) and stars Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog) and Madalen Mills (The Tiger Rising).

Netflix Canada release date: November 13th, 2020

Genre: Family

Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 28 reviews)

Stream Jingle-Jangle: A Christmas Journey here.

The Liberator [Netflix Original]

Based on true events covered in Alex Kershaw’s The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey, this animated series follow a group of ragtag soldiers as they become some of the biggest heroes of the European invasion in World War II.

The Liberator was created by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard), narrated by Mike Rowe (Dirty Jobs) and features the voices of Bradley James (Merlin), Jose Miguel Vasquez (The Walking Dead) and Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent Seven).

Netflix Canada release date: November 11th, 2020

Genre: Animated, war, drama

Runtime: Four episodes (46 to 56 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent (based on eight reviews)

Stream The Liberator here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada in November can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more recommendations, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column here.

Image credit: Netflix