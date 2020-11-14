Stormers coach Dobson hopes ‘magnificent’ Willemse can start ‘silencing the haters’

Stormers coach John Dobson has
praised the performance of flyhalf Damian
Willemse following Saturday night’s 30-13 win over the
Cheetahs.
In what was possibly his most
complete performance of the season so far, the 22-year-old Willemse pulled the
strings for the Stormers from start to finish, scoring 15 points on the night –
three conversions, two penalties and a 45m drop goal.
Even more pleasing, though, was
Willemse’s game management. His kicking out of hand was intelligent and
accurate, his defence was sound and his distribution crisp.
His assist to Warrick Gelant for
the Stormers’ third and final try on the night after slicing through the
Cheetahs defence was perhaps the clearest example of why Willemse comes so
highly rated.
Speaking after the match, Dobson
hailed Willemse’s performance as “magnificent”.
“The graph over the last
three weeks has been steadily upwards,” Dobson said of his playmaker.
“Hopefully, slowly, we can
silence the haters because I thought he was really magnificent tonight.
“His game control was great.
That was a really tough game and probably the most physical we’ve played this
year … so to have him [Willemse] in that sort of pressure and performing like
that made me very happy.”
Dobson was also pleased with the
overall improvement his side had shown since they were smashed 39-6 by the
Bulls at Loftus two weekends ago.
“Hopefully today we showed
that we are on the right trajectory,” said Dobson.
“We want to control games
with territory, and I think Damian has made massive progress, but we want to
score tries that suit Western Province and Stormers rugby and make people smile
and I think we did that as well.”
The Stormers’ final match of the
Super Rugby Unlocked campaign will be against the Sharks in Durban next
weekend.