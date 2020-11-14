Stormers coach Dobson hopes ‘magnificent’ Willemse can start ‘silencing the haters’

Stormers coach John Dobson has

praised the performance of flyhalf Damian

Willemse following Saturday night’s 30-13 win over the

Cheetahs.

In what was possibly his most

complete performance of the season so far, the 22-year-old Willemse pulled the

strings for the Stormers from start to finish, scoring 15 points on the night –

three conversions, two penalties and a 45m drop goal.

Even more pleasing, though, was

Willemse’s game management. His kicking out of hand was intelligent and

accurate, his defence was sound and his distribution crisp.

His assist to Warrick Gelant for

the Stormers’ third and final try on the night after slicing through the

Cheetahs defence was perhaps the clearest example of why Willemse comes so

highly rated.

Speaking after the match, Dobson

hailed Willemse’s performance as “magnificent”.

“The graph over the last

three weeks has been steadily upwards,” Dobson said of his playmaker.

“Hopefully, slowly, we can

silence the haters because I thought he was really magnificent tonight.

“His game control was great.

That was a really tough game and probably the most physical we’ve played this

year … so to have him [Willemse] in that sort of pressure and performing like

that made me very happy.”

Dobson was also pleased with the

overall improvement his side had shown since they were smashed 39-6 by the

Bulls at Loftus two weekends ago.

“Hopefully today we showed

that we are on the right trajectory,” said Dobson.

“We want to control games

with territory, and I think Damian has made massive progress, but we want to

score tries that suit Western Province and Stormers rugby and make people smile

and I think we did that as well.”

The Stormers’ final match of the

Super Rugby Unlocked campaign will be against the Sharks in Durban next

weekend.