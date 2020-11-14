State of Origin news, Payne Haas talks down hysteria over Tino fight rematch

Payne Haas has tempered hysteria over the potential of a rematch with sparring partner Tino Fa’asuamaleaui in the Origin decider next Wednesday.

Haas and Fa’asuamaleaui resurrected the rivalries from Origins past when they threw hands midway through the second half of NSW’s 34-10 victory at ANZ stadium.

So much talk ahead of the second leg had centred on the sense of lacking tribalism in 2020’s COVID-displaced Origin, which was once a hallmark of the iconic series.

But, through a sea of arms, the two enforcers managed to put those reservations to bed and set up a tantalising Game Three decider at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui of the Maroons and Payne Haas of the Blues scuffle during game two of the 2020 State of Origin series (Getty)

However, Haas pumped the breaks on any speculation of a round two with Fa’asuamaleaui, stating his only objective was to win the series for the Blues.

Queensland vs New South Wales State of Origin 2020: Round 3 Suncorp Stadium – Wednesday November 18th, 9:10 am Swipe to view more

“We’ve got a game to win, I’m not there to be a fighter, I’m not there to try and show how big my balls are. I’m just there to do my job for the team,” Haas said.

“My head is going to be there on their map, I have to be prepared for that and just keep training hard.”

Haas revealed he’d buried the hatchet with Fa’asuamaleaui, but not before he received a stern talking to from his family.

Payne Haas on that fight

“We’re good mates, it was just heat of the moment. There’s no hard feelings. We spoke to each other, we DM’d each other, everything’s all good,” Haas said.

“They (my family) were all right, but when I got sent off they said I was carrying on a bit. I’m not going to do that again, I learnt my lesson.”