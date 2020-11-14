Sources leak specs for Samsung Galaxy S21 series: the S21 Ultra will have a 108MP main camera sensor, and 3x optical and 10x "super,quot; optical telephoto sensors (Max Weinbach/Android Police)

Max Weinbach / Android Police:
Sources leak specs for Samsung Galaxy S21 series: the S21 Ultra will have a 108MP main camera sensor, and 3x optical and 10x “super,rdquo; optical telephoto sensors — The Galaxy S21 launch is just a few months out, which means it’s a great time for leaks.
