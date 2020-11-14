Seven clubs chasing Melbourne Storm Jahrome Hughes

Storm grand final hero Jahrome Hughes has opted to test his value on the open market after the Storm failed to meet his asking price following the club’s huge 2020 premiership victory.

Clubs around the NRL are looking to capitalise on Hughes’ status as a title-winning playmaker as the Storm attempts to keep its premiership-winning team together.

The 2020 premiers tabled a two-year $1 million extension last week to Hughes but the New Zealander, who has another year left on his Melbourne contract, was disappointed with the offer.

Hughes wants to stay with the Storm but the club fell short of his $700,000 asking price.

It’s understood seven clubs are interested in luring the Kiwi away from the club with cashed up suitors like the Warriors, Wests Tigers and the Titans, willing to pay around $900,000 to land him, according to News Corp.

Melbourne Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes wants to stay at the Storm. (Getty)

“I would like to stay but I understand the Storm will have salary-cap pressures,” Hughes said.

“No player likes the negotiation process, especially when they are happy at a club, but it is a short career and everyone knows it’s part of the game.

“While isolation this season was tough, it made us stronger as a group, so it would be incredibly hard to leave such a great club.”

The NRL’s new contracting period on November 1 has enabled Hughes’ management to field rival offers for the 2022 season and beyond.

Hughes could be on the path to rejoining the Titans after making his debut with the club as an 18-year-old in 2013. A back injury cut his time short with the club before a serious before he was offloaded to the Cowboys and then the Storm.

Titans playmaker Ash Taylor is off-contract next year and it’s said the club could be looking for a change if he doesn’t perform well next season.

New Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook took the Titans from the wooden spoon to fighting it out for a playoff spot and are tipped to make a big impression next season with the additions of Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, David Fifita and Herman Ese’ese.