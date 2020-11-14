Scientists criticize a lack of transparency in AI research, citing issues of replication in research and unequal access to code, proprietary data, and hardware (Will Douglas Heaven/MIT Technology Review)

Isaac Novak
Will Douglas Heaven / MIT Technology Review:

Scientists criticize a lack of transparency in AI research, citing issues of replication in research and unequal access to code, proprietary data, and hardware  —  Tech giants dominate research but the line between real breakthrough and product showcase can be fuzzy.  Some scientists have had enough.

