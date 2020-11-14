Samsung Galaxy S21 series full specs and features get leaked

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series hasn’t been paricularly shy in terms of leaks as we’ve already found out about the official press renders as well as the January 14, 2021 announcement date.

However, according to an exclusive new report from Android Police, the Galaxy S21 series’ full list of specs and features has been leaked and are now out in the open.

As expected, there will be three variants of the Galaxy S21, including the regular Galaxy S21, the S21+, and the S21 Ultra. All three versions will come with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and the latest Snapdragon 875 processor or the Exynos 2100, depending on the region. Before you get your pitchforks out, the Exynos 2100 will reportedly be “on-par or better than the Snapdragon 875” in raw power and efficiency.

Shop some of Black Friday’s best deals from around the web NOW!

The new leak also confirms previous reports of the Galaxy S21’s rather unique design with the camera bump overflowing the upper left corner and blending into the frame itself.