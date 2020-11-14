Salt Lake City Housewives Mary Cosby Called ‘Cult Leader’ By Church Member!!

One of the former members of Mary Cosby’s church is claiming that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is allegedly a “cult leader” has learned.

The former church member, who identified herself as “Sloan Banks” posted on Bravo’s official page some details about how she claims that Mary came to be in charge of the church.

And Sloan’s commentary is scandalous – it describes how Mary’s grandmother allegedly told her church followers that she was “God” and amassed a fortune from her congregations tithes.

Then, according to Sloan, Mary’s grandfather told the church that “God” told him to marry his granddaughter Mary. Sloan claims that the church operates like a modern day cult.

Mary Cosby is a business magnate who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and other ventures.

Her late grandmother, Rosemary Redmon Cosby, is the founder of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mary joined the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 10 pm.