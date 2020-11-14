Home Entertainment Salt Lake City Housewives Mary Cosby Called ‘Cult Leader’ By Church Member!!

Salt Lake City Housewives Mary Cosby Called ‘Cult Leader’ By Church Member!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

One of the former members of Mary Cosby’s church is claiming that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is allegedly a “cult leader” has learned.

The former church member, who identified herself as “Sloan Banks” posted on Bravo’s official page some details about how she claims that Mary came to be in charge of the church.

And Sloan’s commentary is scandalous – it describes how Mary’s grandmother allegedly told her church followers that she was “God” and amassed a fortune from her congregations tithes.

