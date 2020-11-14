Ryan Reynolds Spoke About Being A Dad To Three Girls

“I love being a girl dad.”
Speaking to Access Hollywood about his new movie, The Croods: A New Age, Ryan spoke about what it’s like being a literal daddy — and it’s super wholesome.
“No joke, they’re like the most capable people I know,” he said, talking about his wife and kids. “If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire.”
“I love being a girl dad,” he continued. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it.”
“I try to be as present as possible. We don’t split up — like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!