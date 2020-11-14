Rugby news, All Blacks ‘rattled’ after historic Pumas win

The frustration is palpable for All Blacks coach Ian Foster as his team’s Tri-Nations campaign threatens to spiral into disarray.

Everyone expected the All Blacks to bounce back from last week’s 24-22 stumble at the hands of the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday evening against an Argentina team that had not played a test in 13 months.

Instead, the Pumas produced one of the game’s great upsets with an historic 25-15 victory over the All Blacks at Bankwest Stadium in west Sydney. Not only was it their first win over the New Zealanders in 30 meetings stretching back to 1976, but it leaves Foster’s men with just the single victory from three matches in the Tri-Nations.

They wind up their campaign with another clash against the Argentineans in Newcastle on October 28, and now need all sorts of things to go their way to add the Tri-Nations trophy to the Bledisloe Cup they tucked away after their record Sydney victory over the Wallabies.

The All Blacks coughed up their first loss ever to the Pumas at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday. (Getty) (Getty)

But things are clearly trending in a concerning direction for these All Blacks who have not only lost two on the bounce but have produced three sub-standard displays in five tests this year, if you include the muddle that was the draw with the Wallabies in Wellington. That is worrying ratio, and clearly Foster was not best pleased as he reflected on the latest setback.

“In that first 40 they played with all the passion we expected them to have,” Foster told Sky’s sideline reporter after the game. “They were accurate, and they forced us into being ill-disciplined again which is frustrating.

“It’s something we’ve got to look at. I guess for a country that’s had no rugby all year, they had a big cause to play for and you could see that in the way they went about their work.

“They had three weeks in camp, and two [warmup] games, and what everyone was talking about as a disadvantage, they turned into an advantage. They played fresh.

“It’s a special moment for them. As much as it’s hurting us, it’s an historic win for them, and I bet for the people of Argentina there are big smiles on their faces. We’re hurting greatly, but they should be very proud of their team.”

Argentina stun All Blacks early

Foster was asked whether he saw panic and discomfort from his side in the face of Argentina’s aggression and very well-organised and impactful defensive line.

“It’s the second week in a row we haven’t had good composure when things haven’t quite gone our way,” he said. “We’re getting hit with the discipline with the penalty count, and again we got rattled. We did some work on that during the week and clearly we’ve got to do a bit more.”

Asked how he coached that, Foster said “we’ve got to find a way. That was a frustrating response to a similar game to last week”.

Skipper Sam Cane was equally rueful about a performance that simply did not pass muster for the All Blacks.

Argentina defeat the All Blacks. (Getty) (Getty)

“They brought more intensity and more linespeed,” said Cane. “I thought their defence was outstanding. We couldn’t get our game going and put them under any pressure with the ball. There were too many little errors and discipline issues, and they kept the scoreboard ticking over.

“We weren’t good enough tonight. It’s just extremely disappointing but full credit to them.”

Cane conceded his team lacked composure in the face of an aggressive and unified opponent.

“You would have to say so, with some of the silly, frustrating penalties, particularly in the first half. We got those out of our game in the second half, but they were good tonight and we weren’t good enough.

“The lessons are this is test match rugby, and you’ve got to turn up with the right intent and right attitude every single weekend or you’ll get it handed to you. Unfortunately we learnt that the hard way tonight.”

This article was originally published by stuff.co.nz and is reproduced with permission