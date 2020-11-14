Roethlisberger activated from reserve/COVID list

Roethlisberger and the three other players who were placed on the reserve/COVID list never tested positive for the coronavirus. They were placed on the list out of an abundance of caution because of exposure to tight end Vance McDonald, who returned a positive result last weekend.

The Steelers are set to host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 2-5-1, this weekend.

Head coach Mike Tomlin revealed Friday that the team will have a lengthened walkthrough practice on Saturday in order to give Roethlisberger more time to prepare for Sunday’s game.