Ripple files for yet another new trademark in the US By Cointelegraph

Ripple files for yet another new trademark in the US
, the developer of various XRP-based products, has filed yet another new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, or USPTO.
Filed on Nov. 6, a filing for the trademark “PayString” gives scant information as to which business or product will be marketed under its canopy. Indeed, the trademark registration description is identical to that used for Ripple’s “Ripplenet” filing earlier this year.
