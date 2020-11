Rick Pitino is concerned about whether the college basketball season can be played on schedule, and he has some suggestions to try to help that process.

With ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic — and a spate of cancellations in college football this weekend — Pitino suggested that the start of the season be delayed. Pitino believes it is “impossible” to play right now, but he thinks it would be doable with the institution of a conference-only schedule and “May Madness.”