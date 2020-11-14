Rick Pitino calls for delay of CBB season, NCAA tourney

College basketball officials are struggling to come up with a plan for the upcoming season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With no clear-cut plan in place, one of the sport’s most influential voices is calling for a new start date and delay of the NCAA tournament.

Iona Gaels coach Rick Pitino tweeted on Saturday that spiking and various protocols make it impossible to play basketball right now. He’s not wrong, and he made a suggestion that is reasonable.

Pitino suggests that the Nov. 25 start date be pushed back and that “March Madness” be switched to “May Madness.” He also called for the elimination of all nonconference games.