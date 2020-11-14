Home Entertainment R&B Singer Jeremiah Near DEATH – He Got Corona & Is On...

R&B Singer Jeremiah Near DEATH – He Got Corona & Is On Ventilator


Bradley Lamb


101

R&B singer Jeremiah needs all our prayers. confirmed that the singer is currently on a ventilator in a Chicago hospital – and is fighting for his live with the Covid 19 virus.

Rapper 50 Cent first broke the news that Jeremiah was in serious trouble:

