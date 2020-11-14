R&B Singer Jeremiah Near DEATH – He Got Corona & Is On Ventilator

R&B singer Jeremiah needs all our prayers. confirmed that the singer is currently on a ventilator in a Chicago hospital – and is fighting for his live with the Covid 19 virus.

Rapper 50 Cent first broke the news that Jeremiah was in serious trouble:

TMZ later confirmed that Jeremiah was fighting for his life, Heres what they reported:

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … Jeremih is currently on a breathing ventilator within the ICU he’s being treated at, and we’re told his condition has recently gotten worse. Jeremih is fighting for his life, battling COVID-19 — he’s currently hospitalized in the ICU and the prognosis is bleak … sources tell TMZ. Sources with direct knowledge tell us the R&B singer is being treated at a hospital for COVID-19. It’s unclear how long he’s been admitted, or how long he’s had the virus … but he is not doing well.

Our prayers go out to him.

Ja Rule Wants To Do A Verzus w. 50 Cent