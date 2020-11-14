Rapper Boosie Ambushed In Dallas; Shot Up Car Near Where MO3 Was Killed! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
16

Rapper Boosie Badazz was nearly killed today in Dallas Texas, just a few days after his good friend MO3 was murdered in the same city.

The shooutout occurred at Big T, a popular shopping center/flea market in the city. It’s not clear who fired at who, but many believe that Boosie was the target of a potential assassination.

confirmed that a group of gunmen pulled up nearn the Louisiana rapper’s Sprinter van and opened fire. The men appeared to be trying to murder Boosie, according to spectators.

