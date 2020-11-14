Rapper Boosie Ambushed In Dallas; Shot Up Car Near Where MO3 Was Killed! (Video)

Rapper Boosie Badazz was nearly killed today in Dallas Texas, just a few days after his good friend MO3 was murdered in the same city.

The shooutout occurred at Big T, a popular shopping center/flea market in the city. It’s not clear who fired at who, but many believe that Boosie was the target of a potential assassination.

confirmed that a group of gunmen pulled up nearn the Louisiana rapper’s Sprinter van and opened fire. The men appeared to be trying to murder Boosie, according to spectators.

Luckily Boosie’s security team was able to keep him safe. is hearing reported that Boosie managed to escape his vehicle, with the help of his security – and make it off the scene unharmed.

Online reports saying that Boosie was shot, or killed are wrong, in other words CAP- can confirm.

Here is a video showing the eyewitnesses telling what happened: