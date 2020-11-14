Profile of Tom Alberg, an early investor in Amazon, the founder of Madrona Venture Group, and a key figure in shaping the Pacific Northwest's tech economy (Lisa Stiffler/GeekWire)

Lisa Stiffler / GeekWire:
Profile of Tom Alberg, an early investor in Amazon, the founder of Madrona Venture Group, and a key figure in shaping the Pacific Northwest’s tech economy — It was the mid 1990s, and Tom Alberg had a decision to make. — Jeff Bezos had arrived in Seattle and was looking for investors for his nascent virtual bookstore.
