Profile of Tom Alberg, an early investor in Amazon, the founder of Madrona Venture Group, and a key figure in shaping the Pacific Northwest's tech economy (Lisa Stiffler/GeekWire)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Lisa Stiffler / GeekWire:

Profile of Tom Alberg, an early investor in Amazon, the founder of Madrona Venture Group, and a key figure in shaping the Pacific Northwest’s tech economy  —  It was the mid 1990s, and Tom Alberg had a decision to make.  —  Jeff Bezos had arrived in Seattle and was looking for investors for his nascent virtual bookstore.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR