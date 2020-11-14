Privacy should be at the core of CBDCs, says Boston Fed research director By Cointelegraph

Privacy should be at the core of CBDCs, says Boston Fed research director
Robert Bench, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s director of applied research, thinks privacy should be a focus during the creation of digital money, not an afterthought.
“Privacy is a question that we have learned is critical from a technical perspective,” Bench said during a Chamber of Digital Commerce panel on Friday:
