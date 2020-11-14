Pregnant Christina Perri Says Her Baby Will Need Surgery After Birth

On Friday, Nov. 13, the Head or Heart singer praised her followers once more. “Hi friends. Thank you for another day of thousands of messages, stories, prayers, texts, flowers, support and love,” she captioned her post, adding, “Me and baby are ok.”

Christina also revealed that she and her loved ones “might meet [the] baby sooner” than expected.

The star’s pregnancy update comes a few months after she announced she was expanding her family. “Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! Our rainbow baby is coming in January,” she wrote on Instagram in July.

Prior to becoming pregnant with her second child, Christina suffered a pregnancy loss six months before. “Today I had a miscarriage,” she began her message in January 2020. “Baby was 11 weeks old.”

“We are shocked & completely heartbroken,” she continued. “We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.”