Portugal vs France live stream: How to watch the UEFA Nations League game online

Domestic football seasons are on pause this week for an international break which means we get to see the next installment of the UEFA Nations League. This month, we’re seeing the third raft of games in the tournament including this mouth-watering clash between current UEFA Nations League holders Portugal and World Cup champions France. Don’t miss a moment of the match with our Portugal vs France live stream guide.

Both sides come into this tie having played two Nations League games in September and October with each side taking home 10 points from those outings to sit at the top of League A Group 3, with Portugal taking first place on goal difference alone.

Since only the winners of the four League A groups will progress to the knockout stage for the Nations League trophy itself, this game is likely to prove very important in deciding who goes through.

Hosts Portugal have beaten Sweden home and away as well as a home victory against Croatia. The only draw for Fernando Santos’s side came against tonight’s visitors France in the pair’s 0-0 meeting a month ago.

It’s a similar story for France with that sole draw, two wins against Croatia, and a victory away at Sweden to get to the 10 point total that keeps them in touching distance of the Nations League trophy holders.

Portugal warmed up for this important encounter by thumping minnows Andorra 7-0 in mid-week. France, however, suffered a shock defeat in their friendly against Finland which Didier Deschamps’ men will be determined to put right with a win today.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Portugal vs Croatia no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Portugal vs France: Where and when?

Saturday’s UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and France takes place behind closed doors at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, with kick-off set for 7:45pm local time.

That also makes it a 7:45pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning. It’s a 6:45am AEDT kick-off on Sunday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

