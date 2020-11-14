Pop Smoke’s Killer Goes On IG LIVE; Appears To Brag About Murder!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The man accused of murdering hip hop legend Pop Smoke went Live on Instagram yesterday, and he appeared to brag about the alleged murder, has learned.

Pop Smoke was killed on February 19, 2020, after being shot twice during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California. Police charged two men and two teens the killing the up-and-coming Brooklyn artist during a robbery  

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were each charged with what authorities said was murder with the special circumstance allegation that the killing occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, making them eligible for the death penalty.

