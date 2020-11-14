Pop Smoke’s Killer Goes On IG LIVE; Appears To Brag About Murder!!

The man accused of murdering hip hop legend Pop Smoke went Live on Instagram yesterday, and he appeared to brag about the alleged murder, has learned.

Pop Smoke was killed on February 19, 2020, after being shot twice during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California. Police charged two men and two teens the killing the up-and-coming Brooklyn artist during a robbery

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were each charged with what authorities said was murder with the special circumstance allegation that the killing occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, making them eligible for the death penalty.

According to the complaint, the defendants may have gang ties.

The other two defendants, ages 17 and 15, were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

Last night, one of the alleged killers Corey Walker took to IG Live – and began throwing up gang signs on IG, while his fans and friends said “F*ck Pop Smoke” in the comments.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – TRIGGER WARNING

According to authorities, four hooded men entered Pop Smoke’s home at about 4:30 AM on February 19; one of them wore a ski mask and carried a handgun.

Police received news of the home invasion from a call from the East Coast. Police arrived at the home six minutes later and found Pop Smoke with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. On February 21, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed that the cause of Pop Smoke’s death was a gunshot wound to the torso

The isn’t the first time that the alleged killers went on IG Live. Shortly after being arrested the other man accused of killing Pop Smoke – Keandre Rodgers – went on Live. Look: