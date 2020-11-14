Photos: Here’s how Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are celebrating Diwali

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora who are spotted attending the biggest B-town Diwali parties every year are celebrating the festival in a different way this year. The two best friends are giving company to their better halves Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, who are shooting together for the film Bhoot Police. Both Kareena and Malaika flew to Dharamshala yesterday and will be celebrating Diwali together. Last night celebrations for the same began.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture and a boomerang from their Diwali get together in Dharamshala where the shoot is on currently. Check out the clicks below…