OnePlus 9 takes a cue from the Galaxy Note 20 in leaked CAD renders

The OnePlus 8 has been out for a minute, and the 8T was recently released, so it’s only natural that we should already begin discussing the OnePlus 9. That’s right, because we’re already getting leaks of what the next OnePlus flagship, codename ‘Lemonade’, might look like, and it looks like it’ll be borrowing some design cues.

Supposed leaked CAD renders of the OnePlus 9 were obtained by 91mobiles, showing off a design that has some familiar elements. The device will reportedly feature a flat OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera, making it very similar to the 8T as opposed to the 8, which features a curved display. The display is said to be slightly larger than both at 6.65″, and will likely boast a 120Hz refresh rate found on many of this year’s top Android smartphones.