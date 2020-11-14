Of AML and appointees, Nov. 6–13 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Of AML and appointees, Nov. 6–13
Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.
Editor’s note
In the United States, as President Donald Trump stonewalls any efforts at transitioning to a new administration, all eyes are on Joe Biden’s potential team and any hints as to candidates for major appointed positions.
Brooks’ journey through the congressional wringer
Biden onboards blockchain professor to transition team
Exchanges begin re-registering in the Netherlands
Further reads
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.