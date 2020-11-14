Of AML and appointees, Nov. 6–13 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

Law Decoded: Of AML and appointees, Nov. 6–13

Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.

Editor’s note

In the United States, as President Donald Trump stonewalls any efforts at transitioning to a new administration, all eyes are on Joe Biden’s potential team and any hints as to candidates for major appointed positions.