NSW records no community-acquired cases, nine in hotel quarantine

New South Wales has recorded no locally acquired coronavirus cases for the eighth day in a row.

However, nine cases were diagnosed in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine, NSW Health confirmed.

It comes amid a spiralling virus situation globally, with the US alone recording a record 181,196 new infections on Friday.

NSW Health is currently treating 72 ongoing coronavirus cases, none of whom are in intensive care.

The results come from a total of 17,226 tests reported to 8pm last night, roughly on par with the 17,184 performed in the previous hours.

Residents in Sydney’s south west and north west are still being urged to get tested if they develop even the mildest of symptoms, after coronavirus traces were detected in the sewerage.

Fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 were detected in samples taken lastThursday from the sewerage system that drains parts of the following suburbs: Leppington, Catherine Field, Gledswood Hills, Varroville, Denham Court, West Hoxton, Hoxton Park, Middleton Grange, Horningsea Park, Carnes Hill, Edmondson Park, Prestons and Miller.

The catchment takes sewage from approximately 180,000 people.