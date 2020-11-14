NRL news, Will Chambers in talks with Broncos over NRL return

Former Storm star Will Chambers could join the Brisbane Broncos in a shock move as he reportedly plans a second NRL return.

According to the Courier Mail, Chambers has made inquiries with Broncos management over the possibility of landing at Red Hill in 2021.

Chambers is currently contracted to Suntory Sungoliath in Japan but word is that the 32-year-old is homesick and looking to finish his career in the NRL.

With Jack Bird moving to the Dragons and Darius Boyd retiring, Herbie Farnworth is Kevin Walters’ only recognised centre – alongside Kotoni Staggs who is out injured.

Will Chambers scored 82 tries for Melbourne Storm (Getty)

According to the Courier Mail, Chambers has held “furtive discussions” about a return to the NRL with the Broncos, but coach Kevin Walters doused the hype.

“We don’t have any space for anyone right now in the salary cap, so what we have on our roster is what we have,” Walters told The Courier-Mail.

“I speak to Will a couple of times a year through our associations in Melbourne (where Walters was an assistant coach) and with the Queensland Origin team.

“We have a committee that make decisions on recruitment … Will is over in Japan playing rugby, that’s about all I know.”

Chambers played for the Storm in 2007-10 and 2012-19, switching to rugby union in between.