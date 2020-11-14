Nintendo’s Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld now available at EB Games

Nintendo’s Mario anniversary edition Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld is now available to order from EB Games Canada for $69.
Though the tiny handheld isn’t the ‘Game Boy Classic’ many people were hoping for, it does feature Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels. The device can also play the classic Game & Watch title Ball, which has been reworked to feature Mario.
The new version of the classic handheld, which draws inspiration from a series of plastic portable gaming devices Nintendo released throughout the mid-1980s, features a new D-pad and a colour display.
Given how sought-after Nintendo’s limited edition consoles often are, if you’re interested in picking up this reimagining of the iconic Game & Watch series of handhelds, you should likely act quickly.
Via: @Lbabinz