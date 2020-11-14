NBA targeting mid-December start for preseason?

The NBA is targeting December 11-19 for a potential 2020-21 preseason, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Teams would have the option of requesting three or four games, with each franchise being required to host at least one contest.

The proposed timetable would finish three days before the start of the regular season on December 22. The idea of having a shortened preseason — or no preseason — had caused concern for some players and agents in terms of preventing injuries, with several teams not playing since March.

On the flip side, teams such as the Lakers and Heat are set to receive an offseason that spans less than two months. Teams that play in the NBA Finals traditionally receive a three-month offseason, with those eliminated in previous rounds seeing more time.

Other key dates for the 2020-21 season include November 18 (draft), November 20 (free agency begins), November 22 (players can sign contracts) and December 1 (training camps officially begin).