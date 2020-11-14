Michael Jordan’s Gifts to ‘The Last Dance’ Security Guard Listed for Auction

Wozniak Family

The items gifted by the basketball legend to his longtime security guard John Michael Wozniak are up for grab as they are put on auction following the guard’s passing.

Michael Jordan‘s gifts to his longtime personal security guard John Michael Wozniak, who featured in “The Last Dance“, are set to go up for auction.

The items include a Rolex watch, diamond-studded ring and a Washington Wizards basketball jersey that Jordan wore in 2002 during his two-season stint with the team, which he gifted to the late Wozniak, who died in January (20).

Jordan gave the Rolex – inscribed ‘To John M, From MJ, 12-25-93’ – to Wozniak for Christmas in 1993, while the ring was gifted to members of the star’s inner circle in 1988 to celebrate his sixth NBA (National Basketball Association) championship.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six gossip column, Wozniak’s family is selling the lot following his passing and the jersey, which is already live on the auction block, is already up to $6,000 (£4,566) with a month still to go.

In the ESPN docuseries, Wozniak, who instantly became a favourite due to his perm hairdo, and other security-team members are seen spending time with Jordan at the Chicago Bulls’ home stadium after fame rendered it tough for him to spend time in public.

Released in July this year, “The Last Dance” won Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Besides giving an account of Michael Jordan’s career and the Chicago Bulls, it included interviews of many NBA personalities including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Phil Jackson. It also featured the likes of singer/actor Justin Timberlake, rapper Nas, and former Presidents Barack Obama & Bill Clinton.