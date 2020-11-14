Michael Angarano and Fiancee Maya Erskine Join Forces for Road Trip Movie

Instagram

The ‘This Is Us’ actor and his pregnant bride-to-be are going to share screen in a new feature film called ‘Sacramento’ which will also feature Michael Cera.

Newly-engaged parents-to-be Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano have joined forces for new road trip movie “Sacramento“.

“This Is Us” star Angarano will also direct the film, which stars Michael Cera.

The two leads will play longtime friends forced to face the challenges of their relationship during a trip up the U.S. west coast from Los Angeles to Sacramento, California.

Erskine, who has a supporting role in the film, broke the baby news on 2 November (20) via Instagram, writing, “When 2 becomes 3…”

Michael then revealed he and Maya had also become engaged.

The couple started dating last year and became Instagram official in September, 2019.

“Ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who I also happen to be in love with,” he captioned their selfie at the Emmy Awards where they were both nominated.

Michael Angarano was last seen on the big screen in 2018 with romantic drama “In a Relationship“, starring opposite Emma Roberts. On TV, he was featured in the latest season of Hulu’s “PEN15“, which his fiancee Maya Erskine stars in.

Of his upcoming movie project, he gushed on Instagram, “Not gonna lie… this is very exciting. @chrischrissmithsmith and i wrote this together after a pilot we did didn’t get picked up. now we get to make a movie !!”

Meanwhile, Erskine was last seen on the big screen last year with romcom “Plus One” and comedy “Wine Country“. She also lent her voice to the latest animated Scooby Doo movie.