Meyers Leonard: Jimmy Butler ‘destroyed’ bad teammate narrative

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard wants everyone to know just how good of a teammate Jimmy Butler is.

While discussing Butler’s coffee business on a recent appearance on Yahoo Sports’ “The Rush,” Leonard also took the time to dismiss the notion that Miami’s leader is a bad teammate:

“The thing about Jimmy is, first of all, he obviously completely destroyed any and all narratives about him being an a–hole and a bad teammate. Let me tell you something. I’ve been in the league eight years. That’s a good dude right there, and a good teammate by the way, like, really cares about people.”

Butler was seen as a “difficult teammate” for years, but that notion was dismissed after he led the underdog Heat all the way to the NBA Finals last season.

However, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Butler never fit in with his previous teams in the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers. During his time in Philly, many saw him as a detriment to the team, but in reality, he just never clicked with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Before his stint with the 76ers, Butler’s tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves ended with the All-Star talent forcing his way off the team due to issues with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

While his time with those organizations definitely ended in turmoil, they absolutely watched the NBA Finals in frustration as Butler was among the best players on the court.