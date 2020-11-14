Matt Nagy passes play-calling duties to OC Bill Lazor

Following a “Monday Night Football” loss to the Los Angeles Rams and ahead of a Nov. 1 game versus the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy defiantly told reporters he wasn’t ready to relinquish offensive play-calling duties.

Things change quickly in the NFL.

As Jeff Dickerson noted for ESPN, Nagy told media members on Friday that he will have offensive coordinator Bill Lazor call plays during the “Monday Night Football” showdown with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Chicago’s bye week. Nagy explained:

“It’s just kind of where we’re at. You get a feel and you understand, ‘OK, this is where our offense is at right now,’ and we’ve been struggling and for different reasons. I don’t think it’s one particular reason, but if there’s something that can help spark us, or sometimes it’s just a change-up. “It’s like bringing in, for instance, a different style pitcher. You have one pitcher that throws one way, now you have another pitcher that throws another way. Sometimes change can be good in that regard, so again, none of it was for a particular reason other than we’ve just been struggling and I feel like it’s the best thing for this team.”

The Bears have dropped three in a row and four of their last six, and there is no indication that Nagy replacing former first-round draft selection Mitchell Trubisky with veteran and one-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Nick Foles is a long-term solution for Chicago’s offense.

According to ESPN stats, the Bears enter the weekend dead last in rushing yards per game (82.3) and 29th in points per game (19.8). Foles is 28th in total QBR (48.6) among eligible players.

“Is it permanent, like you were asking me before? No, it’s not permanent,” Nagy added about the switch. “But guess what? If this is what’s best for the team, then that’s what I’m gonna do. We need to do what’s best for us, not what’s best for Matt Nagy. That’s where I’m at. I’m excited about it, you know, looking forward to it.”