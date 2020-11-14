Masters 2020 tee times, pairings for Saturday’s Round 3 at Augusta

The 2020 Masters has been playing catch-up all weekend after rain delayed the opening round Thursday. Organizers are hopeful that the weather Saturday at Augusta National will allow Round 3 to be completed on time.

One byproduct of the first two rounds being suspended because of darkness: delays in setting tee times and announcing featured groups for the following round. The delays will continue Saturday because the field needs to complete Round 2 in the morning. Those who make the cut will go right back out for Round 3.

Tiger Woods has played well enough to make it to the “weekend,” so expect he and his playing partner to be featured when “moving day” actually begins. The leaderbord after Round 2 will determine who else receives close attention.

Below is the full breakdown of the 2020 Masters, including featured groups, tee times and pairings for Round 3:

Masters tee times & pairings

Day 3 of the 2020 Masters is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. ET with the completion of Round 2, which was suspended Friday because of darkness. Round 3 will commence shortly thereafter. Below are the full tee times for Round 3 of the Masters:

Here are the complete Masters tee times for Saturday’s Round 3 (all times Eastern).

Round 3: Saturday, Nov. 14

Tee time Group 10:20 a.m. John Augenstein (A), Bernhard Langer, Rory McIlroy 10:20 a.m.* Victor Perez, Charles Howell III, Kevin Na 10:31 a.m. Webb Simpson, Jazz Janewattananond, Xander Schauffele 10:31 a.m.* Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Adam Scott 10:42 a.m. Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel 10:42 a.m.* Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Champ, Marc Leishman 10:53 a.m. Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey 10:53 a.m.* Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Matt Wallace 11:04 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka 11:04 a.m.* Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Bernd Wiesberger 11:15 a.m. Justin Rose, Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli 11:15 a.m.* Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree (A), Ian Poulter 11:26 a.m. Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood 11:26 a.m.* Mike Weir, Nick Taylor, Sung Kang 11:37 a.m. Sungjae Im, C. T. Pan, Hideki Matsuyama 11:37 a.m.* Collin Morikawa, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson 11:48 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay 11:48 a.m.* Jimmy Walker, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau 11:59 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas 11:59 a.m.* Charl Schwartzel, Jordan Spieth, Rafael Cabrera Bello

* Will tee off from 10th hole.