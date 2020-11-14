Mass. residents must now quarantine when traveling to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Visitors to and from Massachusetts are no longer exempt from Maine’s travel restrictions, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Friday.

Maine requires most visitors from out of state to quarantine for two weeks or produce a negative COVID-19 test. Mills said she’s concerned about the potential spread of the virus due to holiday travel.

Maine previously rescinded exemptions to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Travelers from New Hampshire and Vermont remain exempt.

“I recognize this will be an inconvenience for many, but it is in the interest of public health and can keep people, including our loved ones, healthy and safe this holiday season,” Mills said.

Details about Maine’s travel restrictions are viewable on the state’s coronavirus information website.