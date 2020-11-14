Maren Morris Hits Back at CMA Critics for Saying She’s Not Truly Country

WENN

The ‘I Could Use a Love Song’ crooner has responded to the internet trolls finding fault with her multiple triumphs at the recent Country Music Association Awards.

–

Maren Morris has slammed critics insisting she isn’t truly a country music artist.

The 29-year-old musician won three awards at the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards this week (begs09Nov20), including Female Vocalist of the Year, but that hasn’t stopped trolls questioning whether she’s deserving of the victory.

Taking to her Twitter page, the “GIRL” star fired back at the negativity, insisting she “still can get hurt when people claim I’m ‘not country,’ ” and insisting the recognition from the organisation means more than the words of a handful of haters.

“When I stood there accepting @cma Song of the Year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path & sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who’s already pioneered the genre,” she penned, adding, “Thank you for accepting me.”

Maren also picked up the Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “The Bones” at the ceremony, and was also a performer at the CMAs, which took place at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee in front of a live, socially-distanced audience filled with nominees and their guests.

During her acceptance speech at the CMAs, Maren Morris shone a light on black female country musicians Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, and Brittney Spencer. “There are so many amazing black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre, and I know they’re gonna come after me, they’ve come before me, but you’ve made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre,” she said.