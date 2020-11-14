Lions celebrated end of 2018 season, break from Matt Patricia

It’s not a secret that players within the Detroit Lions organization don’t like head coach Matt Patricia. Former players have openly discussed their distaste for Patricia, mainly because he embodies the “Patriot Way” and works players to their breaking points.

The 46-year-old led the Lions to a 6-10 record in his first season as the team’s head coach and, apparently, the players celebrated the end of the 2018 campaign, meaning a break from Patricia, with mimosas before the final team meeting, according to Bleacher Report’s Kalyn Kahler:

“They chilled and sipped out of Solo cups, finally relaxing after a season of long practices, tough conditioning and routinely getting cussed at by their head coach, who had a long list of rules that a former player described as taking the fun out of the game. ‘It was a free-for-all,’ he says. The stifling Patriot Way experience had been a culture shock many veteran players were elated to be done with.”

Since the 2018 campaign, Patricia has made a better effort to relate to his players more, but it hasn’t necessarily done much. The team had a far worse record in Patricia’s second season, going 3-12-1. So far this season, the Lions are 3-5.

With Patricia as head coach, the team is 12-27-1, which is something general manager Bob Quinn didn’t envision when he hired the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator. If they don’t turn things around and have a third consecutive season with a losing record, Patricia could be on his way out the door…and the Lions probably would celebrate that with mimosas.

The fans probably would, too.