Lebanese security chief visited Syria in efforts to free U.S. captive By

AMMAN () – Lebanese Security Chief Abbas Ibrahim visited Damascus after a trip to Washington as part of efforts to free U.S. citizen Austin Tice, who is being detained in Syria, Lebanese broadcaster al Jadid reported on Saturday.

Ibrahim told al Jadid he went on a two day visit to Damascus and contacted Tice’s mother to tell her that he would continue to work on her son’s “file”.

U.S. President Donald Trump has adopted the case of the freelance journalist and former U.S. Marine officer who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012.