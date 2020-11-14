King Von Killer Warned Chiraq Last Month: Leave Quando Rondo Alone!! (Tweets)

King Von was shot and killed last week, allegedly by a Georgia man named Timothy Leeks. According to police, Timothy shot King Von while protecting his friend/brother rapper Quando Rondo.

Now has obtained social media posts allegedly from Timothy, which suggest that he warned Chicago gangsters to leave Quando Rondo alone – or else.

KING VON’S MANAGER SPEAKS

Timothy, or “T Black” as he’s known in the streets, has been charged and arrested in the shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von.

Tweets have now surfaced from T Black’s alleged account prior to the murder of King Von, tweeting, “It been a minute since they had a good lil blessing” and “Everytime I hit I go buss it down with the fam”

And that same account gave a warning to “n*ggas from Chiraq” who were trying to press Quando Rondo. He warned that they could get shot.