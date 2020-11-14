King Von Killer Warned Chiraq Last Month: Leave Quando Rondo Alone!! (Tweets)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

King Von was shot and killed last week, allegedly by a Georgia man named Timothy Leeks. According to police, Timothy shot King Von while protecting his friend/brother rapper Quando Rondo.

Now has obtained social media posts allegedly from Timothy, which suggest that he warned Chicago gangsters to leave Quando Rondo alone – or else.

KING VON’S MANAGER SPEAKS

Timothy, or “T Black” as he’s known in the streets, has been charged and arrested in the shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von. 

