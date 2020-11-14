Kentucky pays moving tribute to OL coach after his death

The Kentucky football team is mourning the loss of one of its coaches this week, and it opened Saturday’s game with a moving tribute.

Offensive line coach John Schlarman died at age 45 on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was highly regarded as a coach and beloved by his players, who paid tribute to him with Saturday’s opening play.

The Wildcats lined up without a left guard for the first offensive play of their game against Vanderbilt. They opted to take a delay of game penalty, which Vanderbilt declined.