Just in: Akshay Kumar announces his next project title Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar is currently loaded with projects. The actor has more than a handful of films that he is a part of and on Diwali today, he announced yet another project that he will be doing. Akshay is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and everything to do with him becomes news in a jiffy and when it is about his upcoming project, the news surely breaks the internet in no time. Today, the actor took to Twitter to share that he will be doing a film titled Ram Setu.

He also shared the first official poster of the film and captioned the post saying, “This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt – #RamSetu Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!” Well, it’s surely a happy Diwali for all the fans of Khiladi Kumar.