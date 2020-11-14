Jabrill Peppers fined $11k for collision with Kyle Allen

Allen was dropping back to pass when his leg was hit by Peppers’ leg. Peppers was knocked off his feet while blitzing, and his leg hit Allen’s with enough force to dislocate the QB’s ankle, which required season-ending surgery.

Peppers was flagged for roughing the passer on the play, though Washington head coach Ron Rivera said he didn’t think it was a dirty play.

Allen recently took over for Dwayne Haskins, who was benched after Week 4. In three games this season, Allen is 1-2, completing 68.8% of his passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns against one interception.

Washington named Alex Smith their starting quarterback moving forward and Haskins will return to the lineup as his backup.