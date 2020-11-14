Iran Denies That Al Qaeda Leader Was Killed in Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denied a report that Israeli agents had fatally shot Al Qaeda’s second-ranking leader on the streets of Tehran, likening it to a “Hollywood” scenario manufactured by “American and Zionist” officials.

The ministry issued the denial to Iranian reporters in the wake of a report Friday by , which quoted intelligence officials as saying that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed by two motorcycle-riding assassins on Aug. 7.

That day was the anniversary of the 1998 attacks on American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people. Mr. al-Masri was accused of being one of the masterminds of the attacks.

The killing of Mr. al-Masri and his daughter was carried out by Israeli agents at the behest of the United States, The Times reported.