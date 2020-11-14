iPhone 12 Upgrade Program Now Available in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

Reservations for Apple’s iPhone 12 Upgrade Program are once again available in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



The program has been unavailable in the United Kingdom since November 5 due to lockdown restrictions in England. Unfortunately, because of the way Apple’s retail system operates, this meant the program was also temporarily unavailable in the UK’s other three constituent countries, despite those nations’ devolved governments imposing different public protection measures.

Whatever the operational issue was with Apple’s retail system, it now appears to have been resolved, and customers in those countries can now book reservations in local Apple stores.

Stores in England remain open only for click-and-collect and returns, and lockdown restrictions are set to remain in place until at least December 2, when they will be reviewed by the UK government.

