Iota Becomes 30th Named Storm in a Record-Breaking Season

Tropical Storm Iota stirred in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening, becoming the 30th named storm in the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season.

The storm, which was moving south-southwest at three miles per hour as of 10 p.m. Friday, was about 610 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua/Honduras border. It was expected to strengthen steadily and gain speed over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm could become a major hurricane — Category 3 or above — as it approaches Central America, Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman and meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, said on Friday night. It is expected to reach the coasts of Honduras and Nicaragua on Monday. Rainfall could total 16 to 20 inches in some areas.