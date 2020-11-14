Incoming Senator hopes to ‘bring Bitcoin into the national conversation’ By Cointelegraph

Incoming Senator hopes to ‘bring Bitcoin into the national conversation’



In an interview with the ABC News program GMA3: What You Need To Know on Friday, senator-elect Cynthia Lummis again voiced her support for the popularization of , going so far as to say that she does “hope to bring Bitcoin into the national conversation.”

In a clip that has been widely circulating on Twitter, the soon-to-be-senator representing Wyoming — possibly the highest ranking US official to ever speak so glowingly of the digital currency — cited her experience as a former state treasurer for why she believes in Bitcoin’s future.

