Impending CME gap close could propel Bitcoin price to $18,000 By Cointelegraph

Impending CME gap close could propel Bitcoin price to $18,000
Within the last hour, the (BTC) price surged through the $16,200 level to secure a new 2020 high at $16,473.
The 6.62% move brings the top-ranked digital asset closer to closing a CME gap in the $16,465 to $16,570 zone and a growing number of analysts expect the price to break above the $17,200 level if the CME gap is closed.
