How to pin a chat in Gmail

In order to improve the user experience, Google has rolled out a useful feature for Google Chat. The company has introduced a feature which will allow users to pin their important Google Chats on the top of the list view in Chat in Gmail.

Same as Hangouts, the Chat conversations also appear in reverse chronological order based on who you messaged last. You can now pin your chats which can be accessed from the left hand navigation menu, making it easier for the users to find their important conversations. Users are also allowed to pin both one-to-one and multi-user chats. They can also pin a larger chat room.

Wondering how you can pin your important chats. Just follow the below mentioned steps.

1. Firstly, you have to sign in to Google Chat or Gmail

2. Now, point towards a conversation under Chat or Rooms

3. You have to now click on the three vertical dots placed towards the right

4. A drop down window will appear in front of you with the option to pin a chat. You just have to click on it to pin the chat.

The company also said that Google Chat pinning in Gmail is rolling out now and in the coming days it will be available for customers which include Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

