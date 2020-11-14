While some video games are fun solo on the new gaming console from Sony, but others are better when you add friends on the PS5. There are a lot of amazing games to play on the new console, and while some are single play only, others need a team to enjoy fully. Adding friends on the PS5 is a relatively simple process. Let’s get into the steps to take to get your group ready to take on the next game.

How to add friends on PS5

With your PS5 powered on and hooked up to your TV, press the PS button on your DualSense controller to open the Control Panel. Make sure that Game Base is highlighted, and select it. On the next screen, you will want to choose View All Friends. From here, you will be able to select Search to find the friend you wish to add. Once you have found the friend you are looking for, highlight and select that friend on the list. After their profile has loaded up, you can click on Add Friend to get them onto your PS5 friend list.

Once you have gotten your friend’s list set up, you’ll be able to see which members of your crew are online so you can game together.

Once you have gotten your friend's list set up, you'll be able to see which members of your crew are online so you can game together.

