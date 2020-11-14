Heisman Trophy will be awarded virtually in January

College football’s most prestigious award will be handed out virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced Saturday that the Heisman Trophy will be awarded virtually on Jan. 5, according to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson. The ceremony was pushed back from December as a result of the delay in some of the conference’s football schedules.

“Although college football may look and feel a lot different, there is no shortage of incredible talent on the gridiron this year,” Mike Comerford, president of the Heisman Trophy Trust, said in a statement. “One thing the pandemic cannot change is the spirit of a true winner and we are eager to again celebrate that winner on the annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony.”

The voting deadline is Dec. 21, and the finalists will be announced on Christmas Eve. Chris Fowler will host the one-hour Heisman Trophy ceremony on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will join Fowler, and former Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard and Tim Tebow will contribute remotely.

All of the Heisman Trophy finalists will appear virtually from either their homes or schools, Adelson adds. A number of past winners also will join virtually.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was the favorite to win the award when the college football season began, but his coronavirus diagnosis hurt his odds. According to BetOnline.ag, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones now is the favorite to take home the hardware, followed by Ohio State QB Justin Fields.