Hands-on with Survivor’s new cases for iPhone 12

Hands-on with the new Survivor Endurance collection for iPhone 12

As seen in our hands-on above, Survivor offers iPhone 12 users sleek and sturdy defence against potential hazards. With Survivor’s modern case designs, users experience more than just increased device protection. The Endurance line from Survivor is slim and easy to grip, which provides an enhanced in-hand experience as a result. And luckily for users, a thinner profile and increased comfort doesn’t mean sacrificing crucial protective features. .

Refined rugged protection for all iPhone 12 models

Survivor’s tri-layered Endurance case is engineered to tackle whatever life throws at your device. On top of the multi-level construction, Survivor incorporates its parametric grip-enhancement technology to improve stability while your device is in-hand. The Endurance case features an extended edge height of 1.7mm. This gives your device even deeper screen protection, with a huge increase in distance from potentially rough surfaces.

In addition, we see the introduction of Survivor’s new FortiCore technology in the new iPhone 12 cases. This key feature acts as a reliable cushion for your device, by displacing the shock and impact from serious drops up to 14 feet. This means Survivor’s FortiCore technology has increased drop protection heights by 40%, in comparison to most standards on the market.

Antimicrobial defence against 99% of bacterias

To offer more than just your device protection, Survivor is utilizing germ-resistant materials within the case to keep users safe. Both the Survivor Extreme and Endurance models offer users antimicrobial protection (that won’t wear or wash off over time) to combat up to 99.9% of bacterias commonly found on the surfaces of your device. And while keeping your device clean can be a tedious task, Survivor’s Extreme and Endurance cases for iPhone 12 will help keep it germ free without much effort.

MagSafe + 5G compatible protection

All of Survivor’s new cases for iPhone 12 are MagSafe and Qi charging compatible and experience no issues with 5G service. Survivor’s cases for iPhone 12 are backed by a reliable guaranteed-for-life warranty, which means you should be good until your next upgrade. The Survivor Endurance collection is now available at Verizon.

